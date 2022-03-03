Sebas Bastian appointed non-resident ambassador to Central American Integration System

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis today appointed prominent Bahamian businessman and Island Luck CEO Sebastian Bastian to serve as the non-resident ambassador to the Central American Integration System (SICA) for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The appointment was announced during Davis’ contribution at the 4th CARICOM-SICA Summit in San Pedro, Belize, where Bastian was present.

Davis said Bastian’s appointment is a sign of The Bahamas’ commitment to engaging in the region at a level that has never existed.

“I have asked His Excellency Sebas Bastian to be vigorous in his engagement with the region and use his business acumen and skills in outreach for the mutual benefit of our countries and our people,” he said.

“I know he will do well.”

Bastian was previously named non-resident high commissioner to the Republic of South Africa under the former Minnis administration.