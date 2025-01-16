Seasonal flights to Trinidad Carnival cancelled, Bahamasair confirms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair has announced the cancellation of its seasonal flight service between Nassau and Port of Spain, Trinidad, which was scheduled to operate from February 27 to March 5, 2025, coinciding with Trinidad and Tobago’s annual Carnival celebrations.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the airline attributed the cancellation primarily to low ticket sales, stating that demand did not meet the minimum requirements to sustain the route.

However, Bahamasair also acknowledged that the recent state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago, declared on December 30, 2024, in response to escalating gang-related violence, may have impacted traveler confidence and demand.

Disappointed residents complained about the abrupt notice on social media recently.