Scotiabank warns customers to beware of fraud scams

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank Bahamas Limited has received reports of phone calls being made to customers claiming that there is an issue with the customer’s account.

In a statement yesterday, the bank noted any calls prompting customers to give private banking information are unauthorised and fraudulent and considered “Phishing”.

“Phishing is a type of fraud where criminals use fake messages and scare tactics to bait customers into giving personal and financial details like passwords, and access numbers,” the statement read.

“If you receive any message like these, do not respond. Please remember that Scotiabank will never contact customers asking for confidential information such as your ATM PIN or any passwords. PINs and passwords must be kept confidential and not shared with anyone.”

For more information on keeping your finances safe, customers can visit our website at www.bs.scotiabank.com.