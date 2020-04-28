Scotiabank updates advisory on phishing scam

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank Bahamas Limited yesterday alerted customers to reports of phone calls and text messages being made to customers claiming that there is an issue with the customer’s account.

“Any calls prompting customers to give private banking information are unauthorised and fraudulent and considered “Phishing”,” the bank said in a statement.

“Please be advised that the number 242-356-1560 is not a Scotiabank number. Any calls from this number are not from Scotiabank.

“Phishing is a type of fraud where criminals use fake messages and scare tactics to bait customers into giving personal and financial details such as passwords, and access numbers. If you receive any message like these, do not respond.”

The statement continued: “Please remember that Scotiabank will never contact customers asking for confidential information such as your ATM PIN or any passwords. PINs and passwords must be kept confidential and not shared with anyone. For more information on keeping your finances safe, you can visit our website at www.bs.scotiabank.com.”