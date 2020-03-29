Scotiabank temporarily closes four branches

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank will temporarily close four of its branches for some two weeks, starting tomorrow.

In a statement, the bank confirmed the following branches will reopen on April 14.

According to a bank spokesperson, the measures reflect the bank’s bid to strike a balance between serving the public and supporting efforts stem the spread of the virus.

The spokesperson said: “[The bank] believe that this action is necessary to help reduce the exposure to staff and customers alike.”

Country Head Roger Archer said: “One message we want to be clear on is that we take the Government’s messaging seriously and are working to be responsible in that regard.”

These include: Bay Street East; East & Soldier Road; Wulff & Jerome; Paradise Island; and Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The following locations will remain open to the general public, from Monday to Friday during operating hours of 9.30am to 1pm, until April 9.

Those are: Cable Beach; Carmichael Road; Nassau Main; Palmdale; Thompson Blvd; Georgetown, Exuma; and Nicholls Town, Andros.

“Our Buckley’s, Long Island Service Center will continue to operate as normal,” the statement read.

“Please note that all branches will be closed on April 10th and 13th in observation of the Easter Holiday.

“Customers are encouraged to monitor our website and social media pages for additional updates as they become available.

“Please note that Scotiabank’s ABM network remains available to you 24/7 to withdraw cash, make deposits, account transfers, bill payments and conduct balance inquiries.

It continued: “We encourage customers to visit bs.scotiabank.com to sign up for Scotia OnLine or download the new Scotia Mobile App to bank for free at any time.

“For 24/7 customer service support, you may contact Scotiabank’s Call Centre at (242) 356-1697.

It added: “Scotiabank apologizes for any inconvenience these changes may cause and remains committed to meeting your banking needs while prioritizing the safety and security of our customers and employees.”