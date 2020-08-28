Scotiabank employee test positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: An employee at Scotiabank’s Nassau Main branch tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The bank is reportedly working with the Ministry of Health to have other staff members tested and temporarily closed the branch yesterday for deep cleaning and sanitization.

The Nassau Main branch is expected to reopen today.

“We continue to prioritize the health of our staff and customers and we are taking all the necessary measures to ensure their safety in line with the best practices provided by the Ministry” advised Roger Archer, Managing Director of Scotiabank Bahamas.

The company urged all customers to sign up for online banking which will allow them to conduct their banking transactions remotely.

It advised that customers can utilize its online banking and mobile apps to check account balances and monitor account activity, transfer funds to accounts at any local bank, update contact information, pay bills, and pay credit cards.

“Scotiabank regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their understanding during these challenging times,” the bank said.