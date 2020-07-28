Scotiabank confirms two Freeport branch employees tested positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank today confirmed that two employees attached to its Freeport branch have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have been working very closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to have all other staff members from that branch tested and in the interim they have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days,” the bank said in a statement.

“Our top priority at this time is the health and safety of our employees and customers and we are proactively working with MOH officials to ensure that we adhere to all safety guidelines and best practices.”

It continued: “Our Freeport Branch will remain closed until August 7, 2020 in line with the Government’s Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) Order (No.3), 2020. We will ensure that the branch undergoes stringent deep cleaning and sanitization prior to reopening in order to safeguard the health and wellbeing of employees and customers.”

Scotiabank noted that while the branch remains closed, customers may utilize Scotia Online Banking or the Scotia Mobile app to check account balances & control access and use of your card; transfer funds to anyone at any local bank; pay bills and pay loans and credit cards.

Business customers with Online Cash Management Services can make wire payments online.

“All customers can also continue to use their Scotia debit or credit cards to make purchases at stores and business places using point of sales machines,” the bank said.

“We are strongly advising all customers to sign for online banking which will allow them to conduct their banking transactions while still remaining safe. Customers can also register for alerts to remain current on any account activity.”