Scotiabank closes Cable Beach branch after an employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank has closed its Cable Beach branch for a week after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our highest priority is always to protect the health and safety of our staff and customers and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that all safety measures and best practices are adhered to,” said Roger Archer, Managing Director, Scotiabank Bahamas.

The statement continued: “We are working very closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to have our other staff members tested.

“We have received permission from the Central Bank to close the branch for the rest of the week. We will re-open on, Monday, August 24, 2020.

According to the statement, customers may utilize Scotia OnLine Banking or the Scotia Mobile app to conduct the following transactions for free 24 hours per day.

Those transactions include: check account balances and monitor account activity; transfer funds to accounts at any local bank; pay bills; and pay credit cards

“Business customers with Online Cash Management Services can make wire payments online,” the statement read.

“All customers can also continue to use their Scotia debit or credit cards to make purchases at stores and business places using point of sales machines. We will make best efforts to ensure that our Automated Banking Machines remain available for use.”

It read: “We are strongly encouraging all customers to sign up for online banking which will allow them to conduct their banking transactions remotely. Any customer who would like to sign up for online banking or who requires further assistance may call our Contact Center at (242) 356-1697.

Scotiabank regrets any inconvenience these changes may cause and thanks our customers for their understanding as we take the necessary steps to promote health and safety.