Scotiabank Bahamas awarded “Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank Bahamas has been named the “Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021” by Global Finance (New York), which regularly selects the top performers among banks and financial services and is a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

In commenting on the award, Roger Archer, managing director, Scotiabank Bahamas, said: “We have pledged to make banking easier for our loyal customers and continue to make this a top priority, especially as we navigate the ongoing pandemic.

“We are very excited that the progress made against our digital strategy has been recognized as well as the functionalities of our digital channels, which our customers have come to depend on during these difficult times.

“Over the past year, we have launched a number of new initiatives in the digital space, including new solutions for everyday retail banking as well as for our business customers, and we have additional plans in the pipeline for further expansions.

“We are grateful to our customers for their continued trust and confidence in our digital banking channel.”

Archer noted that the bank has seen a more than 67 percent increase in online and mobile banking transactions over the past 12 months,

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers; success in getting clients to use digital offerings; growth of digital customers; breadth of product offerings; evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives; and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Scotiabank Bahamas’ award for “Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021” follows another recent global recognition for innovation in financial services by The Banker’s Global Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021. The “Most Innovative in Data” award acknowledges the bank’s investments in data and analytics, as well as its commitment to delivering a more personalized customer experience.

For more information, please visit https://d2tyltutevw8th.cloudfront.net/media/document/press-release-digital-bank-awards-2021-consumer-1629396222.pdf.