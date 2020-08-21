Scotiabank opens three branches in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three of Scotiabank branches in New Providence will remain open to the public today.

These include Wulff and Jerome, Paradise Island and Rawson Square branches, all of which will remain open between 9am to 1pm today.

The branches operated on Wednesday between 11am and 1pm, and yesterday adjusted to open at 9am.

In a statement, Scotiabank said: “Due to the planned lockdown advised on August 18, 2020, Scotiabank put mechanisms in place for branches to remain closed until August 24, 2020.

“Consequently, these branches will only be able to facilitate customer service inquiries and offer assistance with using electronic channels.

According to the bank, branches in the Family Islands, including Freeport, Grand Bahama; Georgetown, Exuma; and Nicholl’s Town, Andros, will open from 9am to 1pm.

It said its Buckley’s Service Centre will continue to operate as normal, and senior citizens will be given priority access throughout the day.

Additionally, Scotiabank said smart deposit machines are available at Wulff & Jerome, East Bay Street and Paradise Island can facilitate cash transactions, including withdrawals and deposits.

It said business customers may continue to use the night depository to make deposits.

Meanwhile, online and mobile banking can be used to check accounts, transfer funds and pay bills including credit cards for free 24-hours per day.

“Scotiabank encourages all customers to take all necessary precautions to safeguard their health at this time,” the bank said.