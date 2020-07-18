Schools to reopen on September 21

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Schools are expected to reopen for students on September 21, according to a memo from the Department of Education to its staff.

However, education officials are still unsure whether students will have to present themselves at the school’s campus.

The memo, dated July 16, outlines agreed dates for students, teachers, school administrators and new teachers for the upcoming academic year.

“Such decisions will be made in accordance with the prevailing public health conditions on each island,” the memo said.

Teachers are expected to return to schools for Mandatory Professional Development Activities (PDAs) on September 7.

“Teachers must present themselves to their assigned schools to engage in the virtual PDAs,” the department advised.

“Any teacher wishing to access these sessions away from the school campus must seek the approval of their principal by way of a written request.”

New teachers will have virtual sessions for orientation, which will take place of September 3 and 4.

Additionally, all school administrators will participate in conclave sessions on Auguster 31 and September 1.

The government announced the closure of schools on March 15, after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country.

National Exams – including BJCs and BGCSEs – began on July 13, however there have been several reports of challenges.

To date, health officials have confirmed 129 cases of coronavirus in The Bahamas.

There have been 94 cases in New Providence, 21 in Grand Bahama, 13 on Bimini and one on Cat Cay.