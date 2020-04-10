Schools remain closed until further notice

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education has advised new education content will be posted to its virtual learning platforms next week.

All educational campuses in the country remain closed until further advice is received from the Ministry of Health.

In a statement this morning, the ministry maintained all examinations, including the national examinations, GLAT, BJC and BGCSE, will be postponed until the Government deems it safe for students, teachers and support staff to return to physical buildings.

THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, in order to advance the teaching and learning process, will continue its virtual school/virtual learning platforms. In this regard, new content and lessons will be posted effective Tuesday, 14th April, 2020. Additionally, lessons will be broadcast initially on Cable Channel 295, beginning Wednesday, 15th April, and shortly thereafter on Channel 296.

THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION reiterates its commitment to the safety and security of its students, teachers, and support staff, and will provide all of its stakeholders with updated information in as timely a manner as permitted by the COVID-19 crisis.