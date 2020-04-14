Scentpressions introduces air sanitizer to combat COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A scent marketing solutions provider is stepping into the COVID-19 fight with an air sanitizing system designed to sanitize workplaces against viruses.

Scentpression, founded by Bahamian businessman Damalus Curry, has now developed and launched a new FDA and EPA approved BioStat air sanitizer.

The sanitizer is a microbiostatic disinfectant, which according to the company provides long-term antimicrobial performance on a wide range of surfaces.

The company says the product is safe for the environment, humans and animals as it utilizes non-toxic materials and natural oils.

Curry said: “We were able to convert our fragrance machines into air sanitizers to help companies disinfect and sterilize their environment. We have three different ways of doing that namely, air sanitizers, foggers and hard surface cleaners. This new product we developed will help to reduce the spread of any virus whether it be the Coronavirus H1N1 or SARS.”

Curry said the product is already available in the United States and is expected to be available locally this week.

According to Curry, the six-year-old company plans to introduce the product to essential businesses such as food stores and gas stations initially, then government offices and other businesses once the government mandated shutdown is lifted.

“Once businesses reopen, we know that a lot of companies are going to want to sanitize their locations,” said Curry.