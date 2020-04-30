Satellite image of The Bahamas wins NASA’s Tournament Earth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As The Bahamas grapples to curb local spread of the novel coronavirus, an aerial photo of the country’s shallows has been voted the NASA Earth Observatory’s all-time best image.

NASA’s Earth Observatory asked voters to select their all-time favorite image, as it celebrated its 20th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

More than 56,000 people selected the winning photo, titled “Ocean Sand, Bahamas’ over five rounds of voting.

It was taken from the ‘Landsat 7’ satellite and shows an array of blue and green, seaweed beds and ocean tides in the shallows, reminiscent of desert dunes.

“Tides and ocean currents in The Bahamas sculpted the sand and seaweed beds into these multicolored, fluted patterns in much the same way that winds sculpted the vast sand dunes in the Sahara Desert,” the observatory said of the image.

According to Earth Observatory, the photo was taken in 2001 and was the runner-up in its 10th anniversary photo competition.

In the final round, ‘Ocean Sand, Bahamas’ won by capturing over 66 percent of the votes in the final round, besting ‘Where the Dunes End”, which shows the northern extent of Africa’s Namib sand dunes spanning more 10,000 square miles.

The Earth Observatory publishes a new photo of the earth every day at https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov.