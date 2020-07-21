Sandilands hospital closed to visitors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Sandilands Hospital and Geriatric Hospital has been closed to visitors effective immediately until further notice.

In a statement today, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) advised outpatient services inclusive of rehabilitative services, dental services, beauty salon and the adult psychiatric day patient program have also been suspended until further notice.

“This measure has been implemented to ensure the safety of patients and staff during the COVID-19 crisis,” the PHA said.

“Relatives and members of the public seeking more information should call the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre at 364-9600/1.

“The PHA thanks the public for their continued support during this time.

“Further announcements and updates on hospital services will be disseminated as it becomes necessary.”