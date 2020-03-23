Coronavirus: Sandals closes until May 15

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals will provide its employees with two weeks fully paid vacation and maintain partial salaries and retain established benefits during its temporary closure until May 15.

The company in a statement obtained by Eyewitness News said it had to make the ‘difficult decision’ to temporarily close all Sandals and Beaches Resorts until May 15.

The company said, “The safety and health of our valued guests and team members is of paramount importance to us. After carefully considering global health and travel warnings and the resulting changes in airline schedules, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all Sandals and Beaches Resorts until May 15, 2020.”

The company added, “We are reaching out to all guests to assist with rescheduling their travel plans and during this period we plan to make further enhancements to our resorts so that we can continue to surpass expectations and provide our guests with the Luxury-Included vacation they so well deserve.

As to the fate of its employees, the company said, “Our 15,000 team members are the heart and soul of our resorts and their well-being is of great importance to us. During this unprecedented time, we are providing two weeks of fully paid vacation, care packages of household staples and supplies, and for the duration of our temporary closure, we will maintain partial salaries and retention of established benefits.”

The company added: “Our Sandals Foundation will also be continuing to support team members through various community programs where they reside. After nearly 40 years of operations, we are prepared for many kinds of disruptions and remain optimistic about the future. The resilience of the Caribbean is well known, and we look forward to welcoming guests and team members back with open arms very soon.”