Sandals eyes July 1 for reopening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals has announced plans to reopen its Royal Bahamian and Emerald Bay properties on July 1.

The date was included in a notice to travelers looking to book vacations via its website.

“Due to the recent global travel restrictions, all our resorts are currently closed,” it read.

“Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, Antigua St. Lucia, Grenada and Barbados will open on June 4th, and Sandals Resorts in The Bahamas will open on July 1st.”

Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company.

Back in March, Sandals had previously indicated that it would provide its employees with two weeks fully paid vacation, maintain partial salaries and retain established benefits during its temporary closure from March 30 until May 15.

The company said this week said that it is leaving no stone unturned in its introduction of enhanced I industry-leading health and safety measures.

According to the company, its Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness will guarantee guests can enjoy their vacation with utmost confidence, from arrival to departure at all Sandals and Beaches resorts.

Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts, said: “At Sandals Resorts, cleanliness and safety have always been priority #1. Our loyal guests and incredible team members are part of the Sandals family, and we take care of our family. Their health and safety is our focus.”

“We want our guests to not have to worry about a thing so they can enjoy the Luxury Included vacation they’ve trusted in time and time again.”

He said: “We’re doing everything we can to offer peace of mind during a time that has been difficult for the entire world, and that is why we have continued to evolve our protocols to maintain an even safer, healthier stay.”

Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness will include several pre-emptive cleanliness measures that safeguard the guest journey from arrival to departure, including additional health and well-being requirements across all points of contact on resort.

Those measures and enhanced protocols will take effect across all fifteen Sandals Resorts and three Beaches Resorts.