Sandals experiences ‘shift’ in booking patterns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals yesterday said it is still receiving reservations for travel amid global coronavirus pandemic, noting it is confident the ‘shift’ in booking patterns is temporary.

Responding to Eyewitness News inquiries, the resort said: “We are in the height of our returning guest season and guest and staff reports are very positive. After nearly 40 years in business, we have seen all manner of disruptions to global travel and we are prepared for any situation.

“We are saddened by the impact COVID-19 has had globally and we are working diligently and taking many proactive measures at our properties to ensure our guests and team members’ safety.”

Sandals said: “We continue to hear from guests as they departed in recent days and they wish to come back again soon, which is always a positive indicator. The obvious result that travel businesses should expect from a global health concern and increased travel restrictions is that booking patterns may shift for a period.

“While we have seen some shift, we are confident that they are temporary. While some guests are choosing to change travel dates if they are booked 14 days out, we are still receiving reservations for travel. As there are zero recommendations against travel to any of our destinations, the risk level remains very low and therefore our customers should remain confident in visiting us at Sandals Resorts.”

Sandals further noted that it has strengthened its cleanliness standards.

The company said: “Our Sandals Guaranteed cleanliness standards ensure that we take more pro-active measures to enact strengthened protocols at our resorts around monitoring, cleaning and hygiene.

“Our industry-leading practices have recently been further strengthened to include an increased triple check system including frequent disinfecting of all guest rooms and high traffic areas, additional training for all team members and the provision of sanitizing soap and gels in guest rooms, bathrooms and public areas,” the resort stated.

“We also maintain timely communication with guests, providing frequent updates and encouraging personal precautionary measures.”

Meanwhile, Baha Mar told Eyewitness News yesterday that it is also rigorously enforcing its health standards and practices.

“The well-being, safety and health of our guests and associates is our first priority at the resort destination of Baha Mar.

“Baha Mar is in close contact with the Ministry of Health of The Bahamas and all pertinent government agencies and rigorously enforces the highest health standards and practices, while adhering to all mandates set forth by the Ministry of Health of the Bahamas.In light of this dynamic and unprecedented situation, Baha Mar is making adjustments in line with evolving business demands,” the resort said.

It added: “Baha Mar’s leadership closely monitors global events and decisions in regards to COVID-19 and will align with actions that are in the best interest of associates and guests at all times.”