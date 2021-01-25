Sandals confirms reopening dates for Bahamas properties amid rise in booking levels

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals’ top executive said the resort has seen booking levels increase “day by day” in light of strong demand for this destination, while confirming the opening dates of its Emerald Bay and Royal Bahamian properties.

As previously reported by Eyewitness News, Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma will welcome guests on February 24 and Sandals Royal Bahamian on March 31.

It will also begin offering complimentary COVID-19 testing onsite to guests staying in The Bahamas.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, in a statement said: “We have heard from our customers all over the world that they can’t wait to get back to The Bahamas. This demand echoes resilience as we see booking levels continue to increase day by day.”

He added: “We have been working very closely with the Bahamian government to open our doors as quickly as possible and are excited to have solid opening dates in place for the mutual benefit of The Bahamian people, the economy and Sandals Resorts.

“We are confident in our product in The Bahamas, and our unwavering commitment to selling the destination will continue to be the cornerstone of our sales and marketing strategy.

“Not only are we looking forward to opening our doors and sharing the beautiful Bahamas with our loyal guests once again, we also can’t wait to celebrate the homecoming of the resort team members who love and enjoy doing what they do every day — delivering exceptional hospitality. Brighter days are indeed ahead.”

Speaking of his late father Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who passed away on January 4, Stewart said: “There is nothing my father loved more than fishing in the beautiful turquoise waters of The Bahamas. There were so many treasured moments made in The Bahamas. It was his home away from home.”

Sandals Resorts has strengthened its “Book with Confidence” program by offering a Travel Protection Plan Insurance purchased on behalf of guests.

For enhanced reservation flexibility, Sandals has also added a “Cancellation Protection Benefit” that allows guests to cancel their trip at least 31 days prior to arrival and still receive a full refund on the land portion of their vacation. Guests who cancel within less than 31 days are also eligible for partial refunds or future credits, depending upon when they cancel.

In addition, Sandals Resorts continues to monitor and update its protocols according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recently announced all international travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test before their departing flight back home. To make this new requirement as stress-free as possible, all Sandals guests staying in The Bahamas will receive complimentary COVID-19 testing as of January 26, 2021 in the comfort of the resort.