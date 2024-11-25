Watch ILTV Live
Samples to be sent abroad in murder probes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Crime Scene Investigators are preparing to send DNA samples overseas to aid in the ongoing investigations into the murders of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey and 72-year-old Vernencha Butler, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander revealed.

Fernander emphasized the importance of preserving and analyzing the physical evidence gathered at both crime scenes, noting that it will be instrumental in solving the country’s two most recent homicides. He assured the public that investigators are working diligently under strict instructions to ensure no detail is overlooked.

Last week, Moxey’s partially naked body was discovered in bushes off Faith Avenue South, wearing only a top. Days later, Butler was found unresponsive and naked in her home off Ross Corner.

The Commissioner assured that the police force is committed to bringing closure to these cases.

