Salary increase for teachers pledged in new BUT industrial agreement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) and the Government of The Bahamas have come to terms on new benefits for teachers, by way of the fourth industrial agreement between the two entities.

The media was briefed on the resolution at a press conference held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

BUT President Belinda Wilson, Minister of Education Technical & Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin, and other union and government officials were present.

Pleased to see the end of the “long” negotiation process, Wilson said that BUT initially suggested a 20% salary increase for teachers over the span of the three-year-long contract with the Government. However, the two parties eventually reached an agreement on a reduced amount of 19.40%.

“We agreed with the Government on a 15% salary increase over a three-year period which will be paid in the first year,” she said.

“There will be two increments, an increase of two increments, which is $116.66 plus your normal increment of $58.33.

“In the second year, it’s an increase of one increment, which is $700 plus your normal increment. And in the third year, again, it’s two increments plus the normal increment”

Hanna-Martin said that she is pleased with the outcome of the negotiations, expressing the importance of teachers for the country’s national development. She noted the drawbacks the Covid-19 pandemic placed on the education system which led to a strain on teachers and students.

“I trust that this marks the beginning of cordial and productive relations between the Bahamas Union of Teachers and the Ministry of Education,” said Hanna-Martin.

“As we move forward with our singular interest, which is advancing the cause of education in this country and… for our young people to find a place of restoration after such a very challenging and difficult time that they are going through. And I believe that this collaboration will produce, God willing, incredible results.”

The BUT President announced the expansion of medical insurance for members, which now includes dental and vision benefits. She also announced additional funding for housing and responsibility allowances for teachers on the southern family islands with limited resources.

“We’re talking about Acklins, Crooked Island, and Mayaguana, Inagua – those islands that do not have the banks readily available. They do not have the flights that leave daily. They do not have the level of medical care or hospitals or clinics up to par. So, we tried to ensure that they would get an additional allowance to assist them with their day-to-day work,” said Wilson.

As concerns have grown over teacher retention, Wilson says the enforcement of the new agreement on both ends through monitoring and policing will be critical moving forward.

The news of the agreement comes on the eve of the union’s elections, which are scheduled for September 22. Wilson will seek to retain her post against challengers Dion Johnson and Jacqueline McKenzie.