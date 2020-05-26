Sailing vloggers defend isolation in Bahamian waters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An American couple isolating on their sailboat in the Ragged Island chain confirmed today that they legally cleared Bahamas Customs and Immigration before entering Bahamian waters.
Captain Brian Trautman and his wife Karin, who host a sailing travel vlog, were featured in a BBC World Service report yesterday which quickly made its way around Bahamian social media yesterday.
The story was widely received by Bahamians with outrage – many of whom questioned whether the couple was in Bahamian waters legally and whether they were poaching from the waters – given footage showing them catching crawfish.
In an interview with Eyewitness News today, Trautman insisted that these misconceptions were not true.
He further explained that the content for their videos is filmed weeks in advance, so the footage shown during the interview was filmed in February and March prior to the lobster season-ending.
Trautman noted that it is understandable how easy it is to mistake that everything filmed is current, however, he sought to assure that they are not breaking or flaunting The Bahamas’ rules while the rest of the country is on lockdown.
He said the negative backlash received from the story has been something new for them, given that they always try to portray a positive image of the people they meet and the places they visit.
The couple has been sailing from country to country on board the SV Delos for more than 10 years, exploring the world’s oceans.
Trautman also expressed thanks for the support they have received from Bahamians in Duncan Town, who have made them feel very welcomed and safe, and have also helped to arrange the delivery of supplies from the mail boat.
When Eyewitness News reached out to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force yesterday, a spokesperson advised that they were looking into reports of the couple’s isolation in Bahamian waters.
