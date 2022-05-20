“SAFE HANDS”: Former PM says gov’t facing challenging times, but remains confident in PM Davis

Christie suggests upcoming budget will be telling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said despite the extraordinary challenging socio-economic conditions the government faces as it seeks to achieve its mandate for the Bahamian people, he remains resolutely confident that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis will fulfill “more than even he expected to do”.

“We live in very difficult times, tremendous challenges to the government,” Christie told Eyewitness News when asked whether the Davis administration was facing unprecedented challenges as it prepares its upcoming budget.

“But I go to bed at night and I can sleep comfortably because I am satisfied with Philip Brave Davis as the prime minister that the country is in safe hands and I cannot emphasize that more.

“It is good to know that for me, having known him for practically all of his professional life.

“I am satisfied he is going to give the country more than even he expected to do — he’s just going to give it all.”

Christie said he would have more to say once the government tabled its budget, and the allocations could be reviewed.

The Davis administration took office in September 2021 following an early election, inheriting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, recovery efforts related to Hurricane Dorian, and global inflation due to shipping and manufacturing challenges.

“These are difficult times, but the one observation that I have made that makes me even more comfortable is the fact that the prime minister is not going alone” Christie said.

“He is widely consulting on these matters.

“And he is integrating into his governance a level on consultation that will enable him to have many movers and shakers in our country share the responsibility of making the right decisions for the country.

“And that is a great step forward: being able to recognize in a country like The Bahamas to a greater extent, levels of consultation become very important and you are going to be judged by the extent you are able to integrate that properly into the governance of the country.”

Following the Speech from the Throne, which was read at Baha Mar’s convention center, expressed confidence that Davis will not make the same mistakes of his predecessor, but cautioned him that there is “no honeymoon in politics”.

At the time, Christie said unemployment levels will be an important issue over Davis’ term and the government will have to create tens of thousands of jobs amid challenged times created by the record 2019 storm and the ongoing pandemic.