RUBiS Fuels The Bahamas Red Cross

Nassau, Bahamas,– RUBiS Bahamas recently announced its commitment to fueling The Bahamas Red Cross Society. RUBiS has pledged to cover the fuel expenses of The Bahamas Red Cross’ warehouse fleet for an entire year, as it continues to support and assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work of The Bahamas Red Cross Society is extensive in the Bahamian community and dates back to the late 1930’s. The organization has been fully engaged year over year providing support to the entire Bahamas through its Disaster Management, CPR and First Aid training, Meals on Wheels, and volunteer programs.

Faced with two historical disasters, the deadly storm Hurricane Dorian and now the COVID-19 global health pandemic in the span of less than a year, The Bahamas Red Cross Society has shifted into overdrive but has also been challenged with sourcing consistent funding and volunteers as it continues to meet the needs of Bahamian families. The organization also now serves as a member of the Bahamas National Food Distribution Task Force, delivering emergency food relief to thousands of Bahamians each week.

In addition to the fuel donation for the warehouse fleet, employees of RUBiS Bahamas volunteered with the packaging of food parcels. “We are thankful to RUBiS for the assistance you provided – real, tangible assistance that will help in terms of meeting the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our country. This is not about status; this is about service for us. We are thankful to hold hands in partnership as we now take bold steps forward to eradicate some of the social ills that we are facing in our country,” said Sean Brennen, The Bahamas Red Cross Director General.

RUBiS Bahamas Limited also provided over $100,000 in fuel after last year’s devastating Hurricane Dorian to assist with emergency flights for evacuees and transporting supplies to thousands affected in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Latia Duncombe, RUBiS Sales & Marketing Manager said, “At RUBiS we care and aim to be responsive to the needs of our society. Caring for the communities that we operate in is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility mandate. The Bahamas Red Cross was selected as it is an established NGO with a strong, diverse and extensive distribution network and continues to provide much-needed support to those in need and impacted by the COVID

-19 health pandemic.”

This donation forms part of the RUBiS Cares Campaign, a program through which RUBiS Bahamas Limited will contribute over $60,000 throughout 2020 to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic – our children, the disabled, the elderly, the unemployed, those in need – as well as our loyal customers. To learn more or benefit from the RUBiS Cares Campaign, follow RUBiS Bahamas on social media for updates on upcoming community outreach initiatives.