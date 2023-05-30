Royal Caribbean releases first public consultation report

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Royal Caribbean International (RCI) has published the first public consultation report for its Royal Beach Club Development on Paradise Island as part of The Bahamas Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) assessment.

The report addresses questions received throughout the public consultation process, during and following the public consultation meeting held in September 2021, covering topics from environmental impact to economic opportunity created by the new development. According to RCI, it had agreed with to postpone the publication of the report while the economic proposal for the development was under renegotiation, which concluded earlier this year. Publication of the the report follows an approval-in-principle by the National Economic Council, subject to appropriate due diligence.

After discussions with DEPP, RCI has reduced the site plan from 20 acres to 17 acres, the cruise line and has scheduled a supplemental public consultation to be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m at Queen’s College to discuss the existing Environmental Impact Assessment (submitted to DEPP in December 2020) and share updates to the proposed development. The additional consultation will provide the public the opportunity to comment and ask questions about the project.

“Royal Caribbean has made six key environmental commitments in the development and operation of the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island that exceed nearly all similar land-based development projects. These include: zero waste-to-landfill, achieving 100 percent renewable energy production by 2030, best-in-class wastewater treatment, no dredging, protecting and enhancing the surrounding habitats, and local environmental monitoring during construction and operation,” said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International.

He added, “We value the engagement of the community and look forward to sharing these details, among others, at the upcoming supplemental public consultation.”

Targeted to open in spring 2025, the 17-acre Beach Club is made up of 13 acres of land privately owned by Royal Caribbean and four (4) acres of Crown land. According to RCI, The Beach Club will include (but not limited to): beach chairs and loungers with umbrellas, beach & pool cabanas (with no overwater cabanas), pools (3-4 smaller pools designed to minimize energy consumption), food & beverage venues featuring Bahamian fare, family activities (beach games, sand volleyball, etc.), live music (Bahamian musicians), non-motorized water sports, and Bahamian retail vendors.

The company has also noted that water experiences and tours are being considered through its Bahamian tour partner; however, as a result of concerns raised by nearby businesses the company will not include the use or operation of jet skis for recreational purposes. The company also noted that while it was included in a previous site plan from 2019, the Beach Club will not include overwater cabanas.

In May 2021, RCI executed lease agreements with the Government of The Bahamas for three (3) acres of seabed for the project. The three (3) acres of seabed include three (3) areas of seabed in Nassau Harbour to the south and one (1) area of seabed in the Atlantic Ocean to the north. The initial term of the lease agreements are for twenty-five (25) years, an option for a twenty-five (25) year extension, and the option for no less than four (4) additional extensions.