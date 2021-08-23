Royal Caribbean compliant with new cruise regulations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has advised it has changed its vaccine policy for guests 12 and older sailing on Royal Caribbean cruises departing from Florida to comply with the new policy set by The Bahamas government.

The policy requires all guests age 12 and older on a cruise ship to be fully vaccinated for that ship to visit The Bahamas, and takes effect September 3 through November 1, 2021.

In a statement, RCCL noted its vaccination policy for people departing from Florida must now match the requirements in place for all sailings departing from other U.S. ports.

“The updated policy is as follows: For cruises departing from any U.S. port and visiting The Bahamas on and after Sept. 3, guests who are 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination in order to sail,” the statement read.

“This also applies to itineraries that include Perfect Day at CocoCay. Travelers unable to show proof of vaccination will be unable to sail. Those of our guests under 12, who are currently ineligible for the vaccine, can still cruise with us as long as they continue to provide a negative test result at boarding and follow certain health and safety protocols.”

It added: “Royal Caribbean’s top priority is maintaining everyone’s well-being while complying with federal, state and local laws as we always have. We will continue to evaluate and update our health and safety measures as circumstances evolve.”