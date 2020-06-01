Rotary Bahamas donates $100k to support children displaced by Dorian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief Committee has donated $100,000 to support the Ranfurly Homes for Children’s extended care for Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands children who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

The additional boarders have doubled the number of children at Ranfurly, according to a press statement.

It read: “Rotary’s support follows recognition of the increasing financial burden Ranfurly faces due to the children’s extended stay resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated by a shortfall in subsidies to fund the mounting related costs. The outpouring of support for Ranfurly since the September 2019 storm has been impressive – a response for which there is immeasurable gratitude. The pandemic, another disaster, unfortunately, presents increased challenges in providing care for the most vulnerable of the vulnerable.”

A Ranfurly spokesperson added: “On behalf of the board, staff & children, we are so grateful for your donation. This is our second major crisis in eight months. Our challenges from Hurricane Dorian continue. With so many children, our bills are mounting & giving is down with so many people affected by Covid-19. Our deepest gratitude to the Rotary Clubs of the Bahamas.”

“Rotary’s continued support of the Ranfurly Homes for Children addresses 3 areas of Rotary International’s focus – education and literacy, community development and disaster response. Now, even more than ever, Ranfurly needs support to meet the increased care demand.” said Bryan C. S. Knowles, chair of the Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief Committee.”