ROLLING RED: PM announces free college for top students who promise to join armed forces

Minnis reveals “universal after-school program” to be implemented over 5 years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pledged the government will provide scholarships and stipends for students who commit to joining the armed forces after they graduate — if he is re-elected.

Minnis shared the party’s economic and social vision for the country at a drive-in rally on Grand Bahama on Friday, including plans for a “universal after-school program”.

He said the scholarship and stipend offer would be extended to “top-level” students who commit to joining the uniformed branches of the police or defense force for a five-year period.

“This will help us to foster a new generation of leaders for the police and defence force,” Minnis said.

He added: “We have both a bold and comprehensive economic and social vision for the country. My vision — and my mission — is to provide more opportunities and greater access to quality education, home and land ownership and food and nutrition for more of our people.”

Minnis told supporters on Friday night he had traveled to three islands within the last 48 hours as part of the party’s national campaign that began on Grand Bahama on Nomination Day, August 27.

“I went to Inagua last night, Berry islands this morning, Grand Bahama this evening — The Bahamas is overwhelmingly rolling red,” he said.

“I’m asking you for all five seats. Everywhere we go, FNMs (Free National Movement) are excited and FNMs are ready to vote; FNMs are fired up and ready to go.

“I understand that at PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) headquarters they are going into meltdown. The Family Islands are voting FNM; Nassau is voting FNM; so, Grand Bahama, who ya voting for?”

Referring to the party’s manifesto, released last week, the prime minister and incumbent Killarney MP also revealed plans to “significantly expand the extracurricular and after-school programs in the government-operated school systems” by also making resources accessible to children in private schools.

“If we return, and I’m certain we will return as your government, we will launch a universal after-school program so children in private schools have access to a broad range of after-school activities,” he said.

Minnis said the program will be implemented over the next five years, with resources to improve activities so more children can enroll in extracurricular activities like track, sailing or baseball free of charge.

He said his administration planned to build on the existing structure, paying stipends to teachers and other professionals to teach children and young people a range of offerings.

Activities listed included “life skills, sports, martial arts, drama, debate club, music, arts, agriculture and fisheries, chess and a range of other programs”.

“These after-school programs will help to bring confidence. It will help the young people develop their gifts, talents and skills,” he added.