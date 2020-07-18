Rolling outages on New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) customers on New Providence experienced several rounds of rolling power outages after a fault on its transmission network took two stations offline.

The power company advised that around 12pm, while performing switching operations at the National Stadium, a fault on the transmission network resulted in both the Big Pond Primary Substation and Blue Hills Power Station going offline.

At the time, the Clifton Pier Power Station remained online supplying western and southwest New Providence. However, BPL said customers in the east, southeast and central portions of New Providence were off for approximately two hours.

“We were able to isolate the problem, and our teams worked diligently to return the affected areas to service,” the statement read.

Restoration efforts started around 1.30 pm in the Shirley Street area and continued until just after 2 pm, by which time BPL’s team was able to restore power to all the areas out of service except Fort Charlotte and Paradise Island.

“However, as our teams were in the process of bringing those remaining customers back online, the engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station – which had remained on during the earlier outage – tripped offline, interrupting service for customers in the southwest and western portions of New Providence,” the statement continued.

“This second outage also would have impacted some customers who had already been on, including those in Winton, Carmichael and Wulff Road.”

BPL said it was able to restore all customers to service at 5.21pm.

“Investigations are continuing at this time on both incidents and we will update our customers as information becomes available.”