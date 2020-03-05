Robinson listed as D-back’s top prospect

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Arizona Diamondbacks released its Top 30 prospect list today and Bahamian Kristian Robinson checked it at No. 1 on the list.

Robinson is also rated as the No.43 overall prospect in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Last year, Robinson hit .282/.368/.514 with 13 doubles and 14 home runs in 291 plate appearances between Low-A and Single-A.

After an impressive pro debut that saw him reach the Rookie Pioneer League at age 17, Robinson continued to fare well against older competition in 2019, earning midseason All-Star honors in the Class A Short Season Northwest League before advancing to the Class A Midwest League.