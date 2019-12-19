Roberts signs with the University of Miami

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Another Bahamian football player has been awarded the opportunity to play collegiately at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 level.

Today, four-star Bahamian defensive end Elijah Roberts signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Miami next fall. He attended Miami Columbus High.

At Columbus, Roberts won the Florida Class 8A title against Apopka High 21-20.

Roberts committed to Miami over offers from South Carolina, Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech from his list of 18 scholarship offers.

On the 247 sports composite, Roberts is the #14 in this, #55 in the state of Florida and #324 overall.