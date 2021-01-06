Roberts: “I really hope the worst is over”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value Owner Rupert Roberts expressed hope that “the worst is over”, with his food store chain reporting a solid Christmas holiday shopping period and sales driven by a significant increase in grocery voucher purchases.

Roberts told Eyewitness News: “I would say we had a good Christmas, all things considered. We were pleasantly surprised and pleased.

“We sold thousands of gift certificates and that was one thing that drove up the sales. The previous year, we would have only sold five or 10 percent of what we sold this past year. No organization came in and took less than 100 vouchers. A chunk of our sales is in vouchers.”

According to Roberts, the food store chain did more business in the last three quarters of 2020 than in the previous year.

“We are holding our breath now,” said Roberts. “We are wondering what’s going to happen now. Will things take a drastic fall or is it going to hold steady? I really hope that the worst is over.”

According to Roberts, one positive trend is the significant number of tourists shopping within his stores over the holidays.

“That is one of the things that I was really encouraged about. I was told by the manager at the Quality Market west that on one of the holidays, 60 percent of the shoppers were tourists. The West Ridge store also reported how pleased they were with the number of tourists that came through,” said Roberts.