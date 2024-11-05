Robbery investigation underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into an alleged robbery incident that occurred on Monday 04th November, 2024, around 6:00 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the victim had just arrived at a residence on West Avenue, off Carmichael Road. As she exited her vehicle, a silver Japanese-model vehicle with three (3) males pulled behind her. Two (2) of the males exited the vehicle, approach and assaulted her, and subsequently stole her personal belongings before returning to their vehicle. The culprits then left the scene using a shortcut that leads to Center Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).