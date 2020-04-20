Road Traffic guidelines for vehicle registration and driver’s licenses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Road Traffic Department’s stadium location will open this week with new guidelines for vehicle registration and driver’s licenses.

In a statement yesterday, the department noted Monday and Tuesday are designated for March private registered vehicles only.

“All clients will begin the process on the outside of the stadium gate,” the statement read.

“Note that clients who attained their inspection certificate but were not able to continue the licensing process before the lock down will be given priority at 7am,” it continued.

“They must have the inspection certificate, disk, valid insurance certificate and they must be in the vehicle. Note that only the renewal of automated driver’s licenses (blue cards) will be performed.

For vehicle registration, vehicles will queue for the inspection process and then proceed through the southern service gate of the stadium if they have successfully passed the road-worthiness exam.

Customers will not be allowed to walk up, instead documents will be collected by “customer service runners”, then processed.

“Funds will then be collected in an envelope and submitted to the cashier. If the client is using card payment will they be allowed to enter the cashier area (in controlled amounts),” the statement read.

“Once complete, the customer will receive their receipt and all of their applicable newly issued government regalia. i.e. title certificate, inspection disk, plate etc. And remaining in their vehicles throughout entire process, they will exit through the northern service gate of the stadium.”

For driver’s license renewals, customers will queue in the designated lane at the southern service gate of the stadium.

“Once card is sanitized, the driver’s licenses will be checked to insure that indeed the licensed driver card holder is seeking to complete the renewal of the card,” the statement read.

“Once all necessary documents are provided, a runner will transport the cards to data entry clerks.

Once renewal process is complete, funds will be collected in an envelope and submitted to the cashier. If the client is using card payment will they be allowed to enter the cashier area (in controlled amounts).”

The statement added: “Note that RTD will post all up to date notices on their Facebook page. Please refer to the page for all notices and to have your questions answered. We have designated a WhatsApp line for clients whom have paid for their driver’s license and Company Clients.

Clients will be issued a pick-up time and date. The WhatsApp number is 242-604-5426. All companies with five or more outstanding licenses are asked to contact Ms. E Cleare at 242-376-6548 or 242-604-5412.”