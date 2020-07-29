Road Traffic Department to resume drive-up service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Road Traffic Department will revert to its drive-up service as the country continues to grapple with a record-breaking increase in COVID-19 cases, according to Acting Director of the Road Traffic Department (RTD) Bradley Sands.

In an interview with Eyewitness News yesterday, Sands explained that the public has not been following proper protocols at the department.

“[We] have to go back to drive-up services for licensing cars and renewing drivers license…because these numbers are really getting ridiculous,” he said.

“…Road traffic is the only government department that has been opened since this COVID-19 started to now and all of the hand sanitizing and social distancing that we have been keeping in place has worked very well, but the last week has scared me.

“I am afraid because these people ain’t listening and these numbers are growing.”

Sands said lines at the department have begun to increase, describing them as “ridiculous”, adding that he is not willing to take no chances with the increase in COVID-19 cases.

He said they will reimplement utilizing runners, and limiting the number of people allowed in the building.

Sands also sought to debunk rumors that an examiner had presented with COVID-19 symptoms during a driving examination.

He said that driver was suffering from a previous illness and had to be taken to the hospital where she received treatment.

The Road Traffic Department has also announced that effective Thursday, all theory and driving examinations will be suspended until further notice.

Once the exam department reopens, the notice stated candidates will be rescheduled in the order that their requests were received.

Sands noted that examiners have expressed concern for their safety in the classrooms and close contact inside vehicles.

A record 65 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in The Bahamas yesterday, pushing the total to 447, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 29 were recorded in New Providence, 21 in Grand Bahama, eight in Guana Cay, six in Moore’s Island and one case in Abaco.

As of yesterday, there were a total of 211 cases in Grand Bahama, 180 confirmed cases in New Providence, 21 cases in Bimini, nine in Moore’s Island, nine in Great Guana Cay, six in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, three in Cat Island, three in Exuma and one case in Abaco.