Riu temporarily closing, Warwick to remain open

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Riu Hotels and Resorts has announced that it will temporarily close on July 28.

The resort announced the closure in a letter to its clients.

The letter, however, does not advise of a reopening date.

“For more than 65 years, Riu Hotels & Resorts has lived by a core value that is taking care of our guests and employees,” the letter read.

“The enduring value guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“In these circumstances, and taking into consideration the measures and restrictions taken in the country we must notify you that the Riu Palace Paradise Island will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, July 28”.

Reports of the closure made the rounds on social media.

Warwick

There were also widely circulated claims that Warwick Paradise Island will close its doors next week.

However, Warwick dismissed these reports as untrue.

In a statement released today, Warwick advised it is open and accepting guests despite the recent “false media reports”, adding it is continuing to offer special rates for Bahamian residents on nightly stays and day passes.

“Warwick Paradise Island is currently open and operating with guests in-house and special offers for residents in the marketplace,” said Benjamin Davis, general manager of the resort.

“No decision has been made to close our doors next week, which has been inaccurately reported by some members of the local media.”

Addressing the false reports, Davis noted, “Anyone with a query regarding the resort’s status can call the resort as well as view any potential statements on our website and our social media accounts.”

“We believe it is important to communicate with our potential guests and we remain the source of that information, not false media reports,” noted Davis.