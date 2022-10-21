RISE Bahamas activist says parents have to be safe in order to protect their children

NASSAU BAHAMAS — Founder and President of RISE Bahamas Terneille Burrows said the government needs to do more when it comes to rights for the most vulnerable people in society.

Burrows, a human rights activist who focuses on children’s issues, chimed in on the importance of protecting victims of rape regardless of their marital status.

She explained how children can also be affected through the abuse of a parent.

“We are in support of extending the protection related to rape to all citizens whether they are married, single, whatever the case may be because you know parents have to be safe in order to protect their children,” Burrows said.

The activist stated that she is in support of changing the law to criminalize ‘marital rape’, adding that advocating for the rights of children with Marcos Law remains a top priority, for eight years and counting.

“The safety and protection and rights of parents are just as paramount and important as rights and safety of children in The Bahamas,” she said.

“So I don’t think we have enough of that here, that’s why we’re advocating for the full and complete implementation of Marcos Alert System.”

There has been an updated version of the Marcos Alert system over the past few months but the police are still making tweaks, she said.

Following a meeting between her organization and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zhivago Dames, Burrows says that they are still working on getting everything finalized.

“There’s work to be done and we continue to keep them accountable and meet with them and speak with them and find out, ‘hey where are you at with this process?’”

Burrows said RISE Bahamas has also reached out to the government about the implementation of a more robust sex offenders law and how it would be best suited to fit the needs of those most vulnerable in the community.

She explained that they will be firm in their pursuit of acquiring legislation, by holding the government accountable matching their words with actions.

“We have submitted suggestions as to how the sex offender registry law can be strengthened and so it’s an ongoing fight,” Burrows added.

”[…] I don’t really care what the government says anymore. I care about what the government does when they show us better than they can tell us then we are going to stand down and join with them and continue to make the Bahamas an even better place.”