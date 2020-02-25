Rights Bahamas raid: Woman found guilty of harboring an illegal immigrant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A woman was yesterday found guilty of harboring an illegal immigrant and fined $3,000 or two years at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Jacintha Vesilor, 39, was charged last July along with four others, including Rights Bahamas Chairperson Mona Agenor, following an immigration raid at Agenor’s Bedrock Road home.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court noted the charge could have carried a custodial sentence.

Vesilor’s attorney Crispin Hall told Eyewitness News that she has until March 2 to pay the fine.

Hall said the legal team is in discussion over the next course of action.

Vesilor’s son, Aubert Vesilor Jr., 22, was charged with three counts of obstruction stemming from the same incident.

He pled not guilty to the charges and was granted $3,000 bail.

Her 15-year-old son was also charged with four counts of threats of death, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of assault in connection with the same matter.

He was granted $6,000 bail.