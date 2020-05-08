Returning Bahamians and residents to be placed in government quarantine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — All returning Bahamians and residents will immediately be placed in government quarantine until further approval is given from health officials.

This morning buses could be seen driving onto the tarmac to pick up the first group of passengers and transport them to the government’s quarantine facility.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated returnees will be evaluated upon arrival, and remain at the facility until Health Officials are able to determine if it is safe for them to leave.

“To this end, members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting the airport to collect family members,” the MOFA statement read.

“In the interest of public safety, visitors will not be permitted at the quarantine facility. If family members wish to send packages to their loved ones while they are in quarantine, the items should be delivered to the Ministry of Health in Nassau and Grand Bahama, and they will be delivered to recipients at the quarantine facility.”

It continued: “These protocols have been put in place in the interest of public health and safety, and we ask all persons to comply fully with these measures. There will be law enforcement personnel at both the airports and the quarantine facilities to ensure there is no breach of these protocols.”

It added: “The Ministry wishes to thank all persons for their patience, cooperation and compliance with the measures in place at this time.”