RETURN OF VIBRIO?: Reports of conch poisoning on the rise, officials reviewing matter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said there have been several people who have sought medical attention at Princess Margaret Hospital for conch poisoning in recent days, though it was unclear if the cases have been confirmed as Vibrio parahaemolyticus — a bacterium found on conch that affected dozens of people in 2018.

“Unfortunately, there is a signal that there is — and I think as the weather gets warm, we may be starting to see some of that,”

“I am aware of several — I can’t tell you the exact number, but several cases of conch poisoning.

“I think you’re going to need to talk to people at the hospital, but I am aware that we have seen some and this is how it starts. Let’s find out from public health whether there is an issue and act accordingly.”

Calls placed to Ministry of Health officials were not returned.

When contacted yesterday, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard said while it was the first time he was hearing of it, he would request the technical team at the ministry look into the matter immediately.

Scores of residents have taken to social media in recent days claiming to have had conch poisoning after purchasing the popular seafood from various vendors.

Ricky Smith, a Facebook user, warned on the social media group ‘Knowles Knows’ last Thursday : “Please stay away from conch at this time.”

She continued: “I was admitted to the hospital yesterday from conch poisoning. I also met a few persons there with the same issue. Stay away.”

Patrice Knowles said she had a dose of conch poisoning two weeks ago.

“First time ever; had me praying, asking God to just let me fall asleep. I said but Lord, please let me wake back up.”

Another Facebook said he suffered from conch poisoning last week and visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, Marie Strachan said: “[I] ate some conch salad last week and was poisoned; ended up in the doctor’s office, placed on meds and off from work. I understand that more people presented with similar symptoms. Please be careful with your conch consumption.”

In 2018, the conch poisoning outbreak which was limited to New Providence, saw as many as 40 clinical cases of conch poisoning.

At the time, the government said some of the cases originated from some vendors at Arawak Cay and the Montague Ramp, prompting the ministries of health and agriculture and marine resources to embark on an education campaign about the proper handling and cleaning of raw conch.

Conch poisoning can occur when raw conch is not thoroughly washed in fresh water.

The conch meat itself is not infected with Vibrio.

The bacteria ordinarily lives in seawater and is a part of the surface of the conch.

It can be washed off with fresh, clean water.

Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills.