Retired police commissioner shortlisted for new post

NASSAU, BAHAMS — Less than two months after retiring as commissioner of police, Anthony Ferguson could make a return to the public service.

During the budget debate, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the government is considering Ferguson for a position he hopes to announce in short order.

The minister did not expound on the nature of the appointment or how soon it would be confirmed.

“I would like to extend sincerest gratitude to retired Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ferguson for his many years of dedicated service to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and by extension, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Dames said during the budget debate.

“The same is extended to all of those officers within the Royal Bahamas Police Force who have served and have since moved on.

“Mr. Speaker, Mr. Ferguson is currently being considered by this government to take up another position and I hope to announce that very shortly.

Ferguson stepped down as police commissioner in late March.

Paul Rolle, the then deputy commissioner, was sworn in as the country’s eighth commissioner of police.

In his final address as commissioner, Anthony Ferguson, who was appointed in October 2017, said it is not the length of service that matters most, but the “impact made and the legacy left behind”.

Under the former commissioner, The Bahamas saw declines in crime and the murder count reduced in 2018 and 2019 to fewer than 100 — the first in almost a decade.