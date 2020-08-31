Retailer: Spike in demand for computers, laptops and tablets “challenging”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known computer and electronics retailer said that computers, tablets and laptops were “moving fast” and it has been “challenging” to keep up with demand for such devices.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced public schools and many private learning institutions to offer virtual learning options instead of the traditional face-to-face instruction method.

As a result, the demand for computers, laptops and tablets has increased.

Schools across the United States are reportedly also facing shortages and delays up to several months in getting supplies such as laptops and other equipment needed for online learning,

Pia Farmer, co-owner of Custom Computers, said: “Regarding Custom Computers we have been extremely busy when allowed to open as people need computers, printers, ink, etc to work from home.

“We consider it an essential business when we are told to work and study from home. Right now with the VAT holiday for back to school we are offering various bundles with tablets, laptops, Kindles etc and they are moving fast. I’m glad to see Bahamians are shopping a lot at home to support local businesses and they realize that we can offer local support, warranty and also know-how when you need it which is priceless. You can’t get that from Amazon!”

Farmer noted that there is “nothing normal” about this Back-to-School shopping season, though its still too early to say how it will ultimately compare to previous years.

“I can say that curbside pick up and delivery has worked well for us but closing four store locations to the public has affected us like everyone else,” she said.

“The stress of coping with opening closings reopening cleaning providing all the required signage hand sanitizers and dispensers notices to clients and the public has kept our team ultra busy even under lock downs.”

Farmer added: “As owners it has been stressful making sure our team is taken care of. Businesses have done very well adapting to changing situations and requirements but that has also been expensive so we will have to weigh all the factors before we can say better or worse than last year.

“In general, we are very busy and it has been challenging to keep up with demand when the whole world is competing for tech products.”