RESTRICTION DISAPPROVAL: Another lockdown would be “economic suicide”, says businessman

Albury: The PM is taking the right approach

“Businesses and individuals that do not follow the protocols need to be dealt with”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian businessman has urged greater compliance and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, warning that reimposing restrictions to combat the third wave of the virus in the country would be economic suicide.

Ben Albury, Bahamas Bus and Truck general manager, told Eyewitness News: “I was pleased to hear that the prime minister is not anxious to go into any further lockdown. I think that our problem now is the same as with every other problem — compliance and enforcement.

“People need to be smart, understand what is on the line and follow the protocols. Businesses and individuals that do not follow the protocols need to be dealt with.”

Albury added: “I think the prime minister is taking the right approach. I think right now if people can be smart and adhere to the protocols, hopefully we will ride this one out and the vaccine will help as well for those that are taking it.

“Tourism right now seems to be picking up, especially in the Family Islands. Real estate seems to be doing well. If we go into further restrictions, that could have a serious impact on our economy.

“I don’t see that being possible at this stage. The prime minister can do it, but I think it would be economic suicide.”

During a recent address in the House of Assembly, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that fully vaccinated individuals will be able to interact in closed environments once all individuals in that group have received the required doses of the vaccine and passed the two-week immunity period.

The prime minister also noted that indoor dining will be able to resume for fully vaccinated individuals. He said this will also apply to cultural events and other activities, such as work in the Junkanoo shacks and weddings.

The prime minister, at that time, also announced eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers as the government seeks to expand its vaccination program across the archipelago.