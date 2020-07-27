Resorts World Bimini announces second temporary shutdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Resorts World Bimini said that it has made the ‘difficult decision’ to temporarily suspend its operations effective July 25.

The resort announced the closure in a notice on its website.

“As you are aware we are in unsettling times due to COVID-19,” it read.

“Therefore. Out of respect for the concerns of the Bahamas Prime Minister, Resorts World Bimini has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations effective July 25, 2020.”

RWB added: “As we continue to closely monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation both domestically and abroad, our team is monitoring all advisories and guidelines from the Bahamas Ministry of Health and US Centre for Disease Control. Please know that during these times, we are committed to providing our future guests with a safe, friendly, welcoming environment that you have come to expect from Resorts World Bimini.”

The resort apologized to its guests who were looking forward to arriving in the coming weeks.

The resort had reopened earlier this month after announcing a temporary closure back in March.