Resorts “optimistic but cautious” over November 1 reopening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board (BOIPB) executive director Kerry Fountain said yesterday that out island resort operators are “optimistic but cautious” over the November 1 reopening of the country’s tourism sector.

While the country’s two largest resorts Atlantis and Baha Mar will not reopen November 1, the government has expressed hope that smaller out island properties will pick up the slack as it attempts to jump-start the sector which has been devastated by the COVID-19 fall-out.

According to Fountain, definitive opening dates among Out Island properties will depend on progress made with the “upon arrival tests” timely approval of the new Bahamas travel health visa as well as the availability, ease, and cost of testing for employees.

“While some hotels are eager to open, there are still a few out there that are uneasy due to the many unanswered questions. Optimistic, but cautious I’d say,” Fountain told Eyewitness News.

He added: “As for our airline partners, they are eager but want to proceed safely.”

Krystel Brown, general manager of Rollezz Villas Beach Resort on Cat Island said: “We’re re-opening on October 29. Bookings are slowly picking up. We have some bookings for November/December.”