Resort touts low COVID-19 rates in The Bahamas in campaign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – With the country expected to reopen its borders to international travel soon, one resort has already launched an ad campaign leveraging the country’s relatively low COVID-19 rate.

As of yesterday, the country saw six consecutive days of no cases, with the number standing at 102.

Cases have been confirmed on New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Bimini – though there has been limited testing throughout the country.

In a campaign that began in April, Jack’s Bay, a private resort-style community and club in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, began advertising “A New Way of Life With Us”.

The island real estate development & golfing retreat was designed by Tiger Woods.

The campaign features picturesque scenes of an escape away from the pandemic.

“The only case of Corona in Eleuthera” one ad shows featuring a picture of Corona beers.

It uses clever wordplay on life in lockdown and pointed references that represent the global spread of the virus from PPE, masks, social distancing, working from home, and isolation.

The property’s website offers interested guests a chance to arrange their own personal visit.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has announced that a Phase I reopening of the tourism sector will begin on June 15.

Tourism industry stakeholders plan to ‘test the market’ and effectiveness of new protocols outlined in the country’s tourism readiness and recovery plans, as the country moves towards officially reopening to international commercial travel on July 1.

The Bahamas has been in a state of emergency since March 17, after the country recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 13. The state of emergency has been extended to June 29, however, some islands began opening for commercial activity in May.

As of Tuesday, all islands throughout The Bahamas have been opened for commercial activity, however a curfew from 9 pm – 5 am and weekend lockdowns remain in place.