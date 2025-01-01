RESIGNED: Michael Johnson quits Police Force amidst voice note scandal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson, whose involvement in a voice note scandal in the summer of 2024 sparked national outrage and concerns about police integrity, has reportedly tendered his resignation.

A press release issued late yesterday confirmed the resignation of Johnson, the former Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF). His departure comes nearly five months after he was placed on garden leave in July, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The voice note scandal, which implicated Johnson and several other officers, raised serious allegations about potential misconduct within the force. The contents of the voice notes, widely circulated on social media, suggested improper negotiations concerning criminal cases, casting doubt in the eyes of some of the public on the RBPF’s commitment to integrity and professionalism.

In a previous statement, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander assured the public of a thorough and transparent investigation, emphasizing that maintaining public trust remains a top priority for the force.

However, The RBPF has yet to confirm whether Johnson or the other implicated officers will face disciplinary action or charges as part of the ongoing probe.