Report from 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Games tabled in the House of Assembly

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Auditor General noted several deficiencies in his report for the 50th Edition of the CARIFTA Track and Field Games, which covered the period September 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

Auditor General Terrance Bastian concluded that the government initially budgeted a sum of one million dollars. However, the public purse ended up paying $6.4 million for the event.

The report was tabled in the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning and highlights 11 key findings.

Among them, it was noted that the 2023 CARIFTA Games Company Ltd was improperly registered. The event organizing committee was also reportedly not signed, and several contract agreements related to employees, vendors and sponsorships were breached.

The Auditor General’s office sought to ascertain via the report whether the activities of the CARIFTA Games were carried out by the law governing its operations.

The 2023 CARIFTA Games took place between 7 and 9 April 2023 at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau.