Repatriation flight rescheduled for Tuesday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After postponing last week’s repatriation flight due to “administrative reasons”, Bahamasair has advised today that the flight has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The airline assured that all passengers with confirmed reservations on the May 29th flight will be automatically accommodated on the new date.

The flight will only facilitate the return home of Bahamian citizens, residents and those with valid work permits.

The upcoming flight with be the fourth round of flights to repatriate Bahamian citizens who have been stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and country’s border closures.

Bahamasair advised that tickets are priced at $150 but existing Bahamasair tickets will be accepted and travel dates can be changed without penalty.

The airline also advised that persons wishing to travel from New Providence to Fort Lauderdale can book outbound flights to leave Nassau on Friday at 10 am – as both legs are available for booking.

The Bahamas began repatriating Bahamians from Florida earlier this month, making it mandatory for those individuals to receive a COVID-19 test before being allowed on the flight to return to The Bahamas.

Just over 520 people have been repatriated since the first flight on May 8.