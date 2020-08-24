REOPEN: PM announces Aug 31 resumption of commercial activity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced the reopening of commercial activity with certain restrictions next Monday, August 31.

During a joint press conference, the prime minister said it is important to reopen the domestic economy as soon as possible and have a full reopening as soon as feasible, while balancing the health crisis.

A full list of exempted businesses will be included in new emergency orders, Minnis said.

He said early data on cases in New Providence, indicated the need for more restrictive measures, but over the last 24-hours, health officials reviewed the latest data and new analysis has shifted the recommendation.

He said the health teams have seen “positive trends” developing in New providence.

“At this time, a hard lockdown is no longer recommended,” Minnis announced.

However, the prime minister said restrictive measures, including a lockdown will be imposed if the data indicates otherwise.

He said data will be analyzed over the coming week.

Minnis also said he will provide a major national address in short order.

He said a revised, detailed, phased reopening plan is being worked on.